Lots happening at Theatre Off The Square

The spring is busy for Parker County’s community theatre. Next up at Theatre Off The Square are auditions for the musical BIG FISH: 12 CHAIRS VERSION, directed by Darla Robinson; Assistant Director: Seth Williams; and Musical Direction by Brad Justice. Those interested in auditioning should be prepared to attend all 3 days if necessary. Auditions will be in the Green Room at 6:30 pm.
▪ May 1: Singing Audition – Songs may be from the musical or in the style of the musical. Please bring a backing track on cd or mobile device as no accompanist will be available. Please have the entire song prepared if asked.
▪ May 2: Dance Audition – Those called back from the previous night will learn a combination for auditions. Note: Some roles will be REQUIRED to tap, including Sandra Bloom.
▪ May 3: Cold Read – Those called back from the previous night will be asked to cold read from the script.
The rehearsal dates are May 29 – August 3, and the performance dates are weekends, August 4 – 20. All roles are available; check www.theatreoffthesquare.
org for more information.
▪ Then, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, is May 6 – two shows only, 2 pm and 8 pm, to be performed at Weatherford Heritage Park Amphitheatre. The grounds open at 11 am, with no entrance fee. There will be food trucks and vendors, children’s activities, English Country Dance, music, and more. Come see various artisans - cane carving, potter, glass blower and more. Be sure to bring something to sit on and coolers, but no alcoholic beverages are allowed in the Park.
▪ Auditions for the annual youth shows will be May 8 – 10 at 6:30 in the Green Room. The shows are RAPUNZEL and HYRONOMOUS A. FROG. They will be directed by Laurel Summerfield and Katie Arthurs, with rehearsals June 12 – 29, from 4 - 6 pm, so that anyone who may be cast and who may already be at the theatre for theatre camp can stay for rehearsals. Production dates are June 30 – July 9. These auditions are for ages 8 – 18. Those auditioning may prepare a monologue of their choice or select a monologue from the list on the theatre’s website, www.theatreoffthesquare.
org. They will present their monologue, preferably memorized, as well as read from the script. Anyone who is not able to prepare a monologue are still welcome to audition and will read from the script. Parents and youth are encouraged to tell the directors or make a note on the audition form regarding any reading difficulties so that the directors can accommodate them.
Please call Theatre Off The Square’s Box Office, 817-341-8687, with any questions.
Comments