Second Women’s Legacy Conference to honor two Weatherford women

MLJS Legacy LLC is proud to announce that at its upcoming Women’s Legacy Conference on Saturday, April 29, two local women will be honored as Legacy Leaders – Debra Smith and Selma Johnson.
The conference begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. and will be held at Oak Ridge Church of Christ, located at 4895 I-20 Service Road North in Willow Park.
"The Women’s Legacy Conference provides opportunities to connect, network, get motivated, be inspired, and gain new skills with engaging topics for business women in the surrounding Parker County area," said conference host, creator and MLJS Legacy owner Lisa Marie Graves. "Our speakers will deliver valuable insight to help you develop professionally and grow personally; the warm, welcoming fun environment will open the door to new relationships with other women."
After honoring two women posthumously at the first Women’s Legacy Conference held last fall, Graves named Debra Smith and Selma Johnson as this year’s Legacy Leaders - women who exemplify what it means to leave a legacy, not only in business but in life.
Smith is co-owner of Pulliam Pools, the nation’s oldest pool company, and has reached many pinnacles in the pool industry. She is a community leader with a giving heart who walks the talk.
"Debra was one of the first ladies I met when I moved to Weatherford," said Graves. "She guided me and helped me both personally and professionally and it’s special to me to be able to honor her at this level."
Johnson has been a staple in Weatherford and the Parker County area for many years, most recently resurrecting her company Kaleidoscope Paths. She is also involved in several philanthropic organizations and wears many hats, both literally and figuratively.
"Selma always impresses me," said Graves. "Words cannot express what I see in this woman. She is going to inspire you like she has me."
In addition to hearing from both Smith and Johnson, speakers include: Vicky Scott, who will
-more-
be sharing tips on Increasing Your Emotional Intelligence; Amanda Ferris on the Entrepreneurial Gifts Want to Sabotage You; DeDe Galindo on The Power of Women; and Graves on the Executive Leadership Presence.
Cost to attend the conference is $149. Attendees will receive a free swag bag and an opportunity to purchase inspirational T-shirts for $20 each and Legacy Gift drawing tickets for other items. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. All proceeds from the tickets go to benefit local non-profit agencies.
For more information and to register for the conference, visit the website at www.womenslegacyconference.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MLJSLegacy under the ‘Events’ tab. You may also contact Lisa Marie Graves at 817-771-1588.
