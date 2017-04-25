Busy schedule? Fast and easy can win the day

There never seems to be enough time in the day. If your schedule is hectic like ours then you’ll want to be sure and try one of these quick, easy and delicious recipes.
Baked Spaghetti
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup Onion (chopped)
1 cup green pepper (chopped)
1 clove garlic (minced)
1 jar (26 oz) spaghetti sauce
1 package (8 oz) spaghetti (cooked)
1 cup salami (chopped)
1 cup pepperoni (chopped)
1 cup mozzarella cheese (shredded)
1. Brown ground meat, onion, green pepper and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat; drain.
2. Stir in spaghetti sauce; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Mix in cooked spaghetti, salami and pepperoni.
4. Transfer to a lightly greased 13"x9" baking pan; sprinkle with cheese.
5. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Christa Bell, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Susan's Pork Tenderloin & Peppers
1 c. orange juice
4 T. soy sauce
1 T. honey
4 tsp. cornstarch
1 tsp. Ginger
2 tsp. oil
2 lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
6 c. chopped green, yellow, red peppers
1. In small bowl, combine orange juice, honey, cornstarch and ginger. Blend well. Set aside.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add pork; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes, or until no longer pink.
3. Add peppers; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender.
4. Add orange juice mixture. Bring to a boil. Stir until sauce is thickened.
5. Serve over rice.
Susan Hurley, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
A1 Steak Wrap
Spinach or Flour Tortilla
4 oz. Shredded Roast or Philly Beef Steak
2 tbsp. Onion (chopped)
2 tbsp. Green Pepper (shredded)
2 tbsp. A1 Steak Sauce
1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
1/4 cup Mozzarella Cheese (shredded)
1. Sauté shredded roast or steak and veggies on grill or skillet in small amount of melted butter.
2. Add A1 steak sauce and mix well.
3. Place tortilla on grill. If using spinach tortilla, only grill 5-10 seconds per side; if using flour tortilla, grill approximately 1-2 minutes per side (any longer will make if difficult to roll).
4. Remove from the grill or skillet.
5. Add both cheeses onto tortilla. Place meat mix on top of cheese.
6. Start rolling up tortilla, tucking in sides and continue to roll. Cut in half and enjoy!
Peaster Deli, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Taco Cornbread Pizza
1 package corn muffin mix (8.5 oz.)
1 lb. hamburger meat
1 package taco seasoning
shredded cheddar cheese
1. Prepare corn muffin mix as directed on package. Spread on a greased 12" pizza pan. 2. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 - 10 minutes.
3. Brown meat & drain. Add taco seasoning (prepared as directed on package).
4. Spread 1 cup shredded cheese over crust. Top with meat and remaining cheese. 5. Bake at 400 degrees for 4-5 minutes, until cheese is melted.
5. Top with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Serve with salsa.
Barbara Adams, Brock United Methodist Church One Hundred Years of Recipes
