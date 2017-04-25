Tuff would be terrific for your family

Looking for a walking buddy? Or maybe a best friend who just enjoys being with you? Well, look no more…meet Tuff. This sweet boy loves everybody he meets and he always has a smile to greet you with. Tuff is good around other dogs, he’s playful, but also enjoys being a little lazy at times…and he’s always ready for a good belly rub. Come meet Tuff, spend some time out in one of the play yards with him and see if he might be the one for you.
If you might be interested in TuffA or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
