Fowl kitchen attitude? Try these delicious chicken dishes

Chicken Fajitas
▪ 1-2 T. olive oil
▪ 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast
▪ 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. coarse black pepper
▪ 1/4 dash cayenne pepper
▪ 1 1/2 T. cumin
▪ 1 clove garlic, minced
▪ 1 large green bell pepper, julienne
▪ 1 small onion, thinly sliced
1. Cut chicken breasts into strips.
2. Mix the salt and pepper, cayenne pepper, cumin, and garlic in small bowl. Toss the chicken strips with the seasoning mix.
3. Place chicken in the skillet with olive oil over medium heat.
4. While that starts cooking, cut the onions and peppers. When done with cutting the vegetables, add to the skillet with the chicken.
5. Cover skillet and continue cooking until vegetables are tender.
6. Serve with flour or corn tortillas.
Mayra Ramon, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Slow and Savory Baked Chicken
▪ 1 whole roasting chicken (about 3 lbs.) trimmed of fat
▪ 3-4 cloves of garlic
▪ 1 1/4 c. fresh cilantro
▪ 3/4 c. fresh parsley
▪ 1/2 c. lemon juice
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. black pepper
1. Rinse chicken and put into a mixing bowl.
2. In a food processor drop the garlic, cilantro and parsley until blended into a course paste. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper and mix.
3. Spoon marinade over chicken and toss to coat.
4. Arrange chicken skin side up in an oven prof dish.
5. Cover with foil, let set 1 to 2 hours in refrigerator.
6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 1 hour covered turning twice.
7. Increase oven heat to 375 degrees and continue baking for 30-45 minutes, until the skin is very crisp and golden brown. Skin off fat and serve.
John, Samantha, & Elyse Voorhis, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Low-Fat Fettuccine Alfredo
▪ 12 oz. uncooked fettuccine
▪ 2 tsp. butter
▪ 1 tsp. olive oil
▪ 3 large garlic cloves, minced
▪ 1/4 c. finely chopped red bell pepper
▪ 1/4 c. sliced green onion
▪ 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley
▪ 1 T. all-purpose flour
▪ 1 (12 oz.) can light evaporated milk
▪ 1/2 tsp. dried basil
▪ 1/4 tsp. dried oregano
▪ 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
▪ 2 c. cooked chicken
▪ Salt and pepper to taste
1. Cook fettuccine as directed on package. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, melt butter and oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add bell pepper, green onion and parsley. Cook and stir 1 minute.
3. Gradually stir in milk; blend well.
4. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook 3 to 5 minutes, until sauce boils and thickens, stirring frequently.
5. Remove skillet from heat; stir in basil, oregano and chicken.
6. Add cooked fettuccine; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with cheese.
Ragan Carr, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Chicken Piccata
▪ 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half (1/4 inch thickness)
▪ 1 c. flour
▪ 2-3 T. olive oil or vegetable oil
▪ 1/2 c. white wine
▪ 1 tsp. garlic, minced
▪ 1 c. low-sodium chicken broth
▪ 2 T. fresh lemon juice
▪ 2 T. capers, drained
▪ 2 T. butter
▪ Fresh lemon slices
▪ 2 T. fresh parsley, chopped
1. Season chicken cutlets with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour.
2. Sauté cutlets in a large non-stick pan with oil over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Flip cutlets over and sauté the other side, covered 3-4 minutes.
3. Transfer cutlets to a warm platter.
4. Pour off oil from pan. Deglaze pan with wine and add minced garlic. Cook until garlic is slightly brown and liquid is nearly evaporated, about 2 minutes.
5. Add broth, lemon juice, and capers.
6. Return cutlets to pan and cook on each side 1 minute.
7. Transfer cutlets to serving platter.
8. Finish sauce with butter and lemon slices. Once butter melts, pour sauce over cutlets. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve immediately.
Michael Mackay, 3 Chilies and a Bean
