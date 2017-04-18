Splash Kingdom Wild West Waterpark, Healthy Woman program host 3rd annual Splash and Dash Family Fun Walk

Weatherford Regional Medical Center’s Healthy Woman program and Splash Kingdom Wild West Family Waterpark will host the 3rd
Annual Splash and Dash Family Fun Walk on Saturday, May 20th at Splash Kingdom located at 1001 Cinema Drive in Hudson Oaks. The course will be 1-mile long and end with a big splash into the wave pool at the finish. After the 1-mile event, guests have the opportunity to visit with local businesses and learn about summer and water safety at the “Get Ready For Summer” fun expo.
Event registration will open at 7:45 a.m., with warm-up following at 8:15 a.m. The 1-mile walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is $10 and $15 on race day. With each registration, guests will receive a tee shirt and entrance into the wave pool and kids spray ground from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Guests must purchase a race entry to enter water park. All proceeds collected from the event will benefit Casa for Children of Parker County.
Anyone interested in pre-registering for the event can pick up a registration form at Weatherford Regional Medical Center located at 713 E. Anderson Street in Weatherford.
For more information about the 3rd Annual Splash and Dash, please call 817-598-0777 or 682-582-1757 or email Natalie_Waskel@chs.net.
