Easter recipes that are sure to be a crowd pleaser

Last week we went over the most important part of the Easter meal - according to my husband - dessert. This week we’re taking a look at the main course and side dishes. Be sure and give these wonderful recipes a chance. Many are created by some of your very own friends and neighbors here in Parker County. If you have a recipe you’d like to see in print and online submit it to me at: rebechancock@yahoo.com
Enjoy.
Holiday Ham
▪ 1 1/2 cup Pineapple
▪ 1/2 cup Brown Sugar (packed)
▪ 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
▪ 1/2 cup Prepared Mustard
▪ 12 lb. Virginia Ham (sugar cured, fully cooked)
▪ Whole Cloves
1. Mix pineapple juice, brown sugar, soy sauce and mustard, blending until smooth.
2. Trim ham of dark outer skin. Partially trim away fat, leaving 1/2 " layer. Score fat in a diamond pattern.
3. Stud with whole cloves. Place in roasting pan.
4. Brush with glaze and bake at 325 degrees for 2 1/2 hours, basting frequently.
5. Cover with foil. Lower heat to 300 degrees and bake additional hour. Yield: 10-12 servings.
Mary Bradley, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Pineapple with Cheddar Crust
▪ 1 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
▪ 1 c. pineapple chunks, drained
▪ 1 c. crushed pineapple with juice
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 2 T. flour
▪ 1 1/2 c. crushed Ritz crackers (approx. 36)
▪ 3 T. margarine
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Place pineapple chunks and crushed pineapple in casserole dish.
3. Combine sugar and flour in a small bowl. Melt butter and set aside.
4. Then sprinkle flour-sugar mixture over pineapple.
5. Scatter the shredded cheddar cheese on top of this, follow with the crushed crackers.
6. Next drizzle melted margarine over top.
7. Bake approximately 23 to 28 minutes.
Elfreida Hinshaw, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
5 Cup Salad
▪ 1 cup crushed pineapple (drained)
▪ 1 cup mandarin oranges (drained)
▪ 1 cup coconut
▪ 1 cup Marshmallows (miniature)
▪ 1 cup Sour Cream
1. Toss ingredients together.
2. Chill
3. Make 1 or 2 days in advance.
Stephanie Green, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Sautéed Carrots
▪ 2 lbs. fresh carrots
▪ 1 tsp. kosher salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
▪ 2 T. unsalted butter
▪ 2 T. chopped fresh dill or flat leaf parsley
1. Peel the carrots and cut them diagonally in 1/4 inch slices. You should have about 5-6 cups of carrots.
2. Place the carrots, 1/3 cup of water, the salt, and pepper in a large 10-12 inch sauté pan and bring to a boil.
3. Cover the pan and cook over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes or until carrots are just cooked through.
4. Add the butter and sauté for another minute or two, until the water evaporates and the carrots are coated with butter.
5. Off the heat, toss with fresh dill or parsley. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.
Adele Chatham, 3 Chilies and a Bean
