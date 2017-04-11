Madison needs a family to love

Our Pet of the Week is the lovely Madison. This sweet girl is a 2yr old spayed Shepherd mix. Miss Madison is a happy, playful gal. She walks good on a leash and is okay with other dogs. This sweet gal has a lot of love to give and is hoping her fur-ever family comes along soon. Come meet Madison, she’ll steal your heart.
Madison is also our longest resident which means her adoption fee is only $25.
If you might be interested in Madison or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
