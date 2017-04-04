Easter dessert recipes that won’t have you laying an egg

Easter is just around the corner. Our house will be filled with family and as always, after a delicious meal, everyone gravitates toward the dessert table. Try one of these delectable desserts that will be a huge hit during your Easter celebration.
Coconut Cake
Cake:
▪ 2 1/4 c. cake flour
▪ 3 tsp. baking powder
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1 1/2 c. sugar
▪ 1/2 cup oil
▪ 1 cup milk
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
▪ 2 unbeaten eggs
▪ 1 1/2 cup coconut
1. Mix all ingredients together.
2. Put in 2 round cake pans, greased and floured.
3. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
Seven Minute Icing:
▪ 2 egg whites, unbeaten
▪ 1 1/2 c. sugar
▪ dash of salt
▪ 2 tsp. light corn syrup
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
▪ 1/3 cup water
1. Combine egg whites, sugar, salt, water and corn syrup in top of double boiler.
2. Beat with electric mixer over rapid boiling water about 7 minutes or until it stands in peaks.
3. Remove, add vanilla. Beat and spread on cake.
Brenda Jordan, Brock United Methodist Church
Lemon Trifle
▪ 1 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk (Eagle Brand)
▪ 1 8 oz carton lemon yogurt
▪ 1/3 cup lemon juice
▪ 2 tsp. grated lemon peel
▪ 2 cups whipped topping
▪ 1 10" angel food cake, cut into 1" inch cubes
▪ 2 cups fresh strawberries (cut), raspberries, or blueberries
▪ 1/2 cup flaked coconut, toasted
▪ Fresh mint, optional
1. In a bowl, combine the first four ingredients.
2. Fold in whipped topping.
3. Place half of the cake cubes in a trifle bowl or 2 qt. serving bowl.
4. Top with half of the lemon mixture.
5. Repeat layers. Top with berries. Garnish with coconut and mint if desired.
Yield: 14 servings
Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Strawberry Cake and Cream Cheese Frosting
Cake
▪ 1 package plain white cake mix
▪ 1 package strawberry gelatin
▪ 1 c. mashed strawberries with juice
▪ 1 c. vegetable oil
▪ 1/2 c. whole milk
▪ 4 large eggs
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease three 9 inch round pans or line cupcake tins.
2. Beat all ingredients on low for 1 minute. Strawberries should be well blended.
3. Divide among pans or cupcake tins.
4. Bake until lightly brown, about 28-30 minutes. Cool completely.
Frosting:
▪ 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
▪ 1 stick of butter
▪ 3 1/2 c. powdered sugar
▪ 3/4 c. mashed strawberries, drained completely
1. Combine cheese and butter. Mix on low speed for 1 minute.
2. Press the strawberries with paper towels to get as much moisture out of them as possible.
3. Add sugar and strawberries to creamed mixture. Blend until well mixed.
4. Frost cake.
Christy Taylor, Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Chocolate Goodie
▪ 1 stick butter
▪ 1 1/2 c. flour
▪ 2 tsp. sugar
▪ 1 1/2 c. pecans
▪ 4 1/2 c. Cool Whip
▪ 8 oz. cream cheese
▪ 1 c. powdered sugar
▪ 1 package vanilla instant pudding
▪ 1 package chocolate instant pudding
▪ 2 3/4 c. milk
▪ 4 1/2 oz. Cool Whip
▪ Hershey's bar, shaved
▪ 1/2 c. pecans
1. Combine 1 stick melted butter, flour, sugar and pecans. Press into 9 x 13 inch pan.
2. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool.
3. Combine 4 ounces of Cool Whip, cream cheese and powdered sugar. Spread over crust.
4. Combine pudding (chocolate and vanilla) and milk. Pour over Cool Whip.
5. Top with 4 ounces of Cool Whip.
6. Shave Hershey's bar and pecans on top. Refrigerate.
Lorie Gebbie, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
