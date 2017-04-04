Brush up on your Texas facts with one of our area’s great storytellers, Jon Vandagriff

If it’s been a while since your last Texas history class, or if you’re new to the Lone Star State, there’s a great opportunity for you to learn about the legends, lessons and legacy left to all Texans. Doss After Dark presents Texas History beginning April 13 to May 4 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center in Weatherford. The cost is $25 per participant. The class is being taught by longtime educator Jon Vandagriff. The class will meet on Thursday nights beginning at 5:30 p.m. Registration is available online at www.dosscenter.org or at the museum at 1400 Texas Drive in Weatherford.
The four week course will cover the colonization of Texas, the meetings by early settlers to declare independence, the battles of the Texas revolution and the journey to statehood. Session dates are April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4. All proceeds from the class benefit Doss education programs.
“This is an amazing opportunity to hear about Texas as the wild frontier, as a country and finally as the Lone Star State,” said Amanda Edwards, Curator at the Doss. “The classes are interesting, lighthearted and funny, and Jon with his years of experience in teaching college students local history is a wealth of knowledge on the subject.”
Vandagriff is the author of The Story of Parker County, Texas 1852-1956.
The classes lead up to the Doss annual fundraiser which will feature an evening with Sam Houston, the Lion of Texas, on May 6-7.
The mission of the James and Dorothy Doss Heritage and Culture Center is to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of Parker County through cultural and educational events that raise awareness and pride in our western heritage. For more information, contact the museum at 817-599-6168.
