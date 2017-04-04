Shaw/Kemp fun nearing

Few sights are more beautiful than the Texas countryside during spring - especially when bluebonnets are in bloom.
That’s almost certain to be the case as folks from all over Parker County, and beyond, gear up for their annual pilgrimage to the Shaw/Kemp open house.
Weather permitting, festivities are scheduled for the afternoon of Sat., April 15, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
This will mark the 37th year of wildly popular event located at 220 Kemp Road, just off of Highway 51 South (a.k.a. Granbury Highway).
Mary Kemp, with the help of a hundred or so of her closest friends and family members, have hosted the Annual Shaw-Kemp Open House - celebrating history, bluebonnets, and the brand of “good, down-home fun and hospitality for which Parker County has become famous,” she says.
Step back in time while looking at: log cabins, a ranch house, school house, church, grocery store, post office, bank, a barber shop and much more.
Guests are welcome to enjoy an old fashioned picnic by bringing their own food and beverages.
