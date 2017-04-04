Dirk will be a slam dunk in your home

Are you looking for a four legged friend? Dirk might be just the dog for you. This sweet little Lab mix is 4 yrs old and weighs 47 lbs. He is also heartworm negative. Dirk is friendly to everyone he meets, he likes children and is good with other doggies too. He is not good with livestock so no cows or goats please. Come meet this handsome boy, he’ll steal your heart.
If you might be interested in Dirk or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11 - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
