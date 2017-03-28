Advance planning seminars help families prepare

WEATHERFORD—On Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., White’s Funeral Homes will be hosting Advance Planning Seminars dealing with a variety of key topics for seniors.
"It’s important for families to be prepared in case of emergency," said Bob White, of White’s Funeral Homes. "We see it every day, how families have to cope when they are unprepared. There’s a lot of stress and anxiety compounded by grief and doubt. There’s so much that can be done ahead of time to spare loved ones from needless pain and worry."
The seminars will feature local attorney, Gary Jordan, who will discuss wills, estate plans, powers of attorney, and living wills, how they work and who benefits most from these legal tools.
Another featured speaker will be Julie Benton, with Plains Capital Bank. She will discuss the different types of bank accounts offered as well as how to set up a safety deposit box correctly. Julie will also speak on the different styles and options of ownership regarding bank accounts.
Leon Stone, Prearrangement Specialist, will speak on funeral plans and how you can alleviate financial and emotional burdens for your family at the time of loss simply by planning in advance.
Join the staff at White’s Funeral Homes for a free informative session. Refreshments will be served and door prizes given away. Call 817-596-4811 to reserve your seat and to receive a free packet of take-home materials and information.
Comments