Salad as a main course can be both healthy and delicious

These days who isn’t trying to be a little more health conscious? Studies seem to come out everyday warning us to watch what we eat or risk the consequences. In keeping with those warnings, my husband and I enjoy many of these salads, chalked full of proteins like chicken, avocado, turkey or bacon. Be sure and give one of these delicious recipes a try.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Salad:
▪ 6 cups romaine lettuce (torn)
▪ 1 lb. chicken breast (boneless, skinless, cooked & cut into strips)
▪ 2 cups seasoned salad croutons
▪ 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese (shredded)
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
1. In salad bowl, combine all ingredients.
2. Drizzle dressing over salad. Toss to coat.
3. Serve immediately. Yield: 4-6 servings
Salad Dressing:
▪ 6 tbsp. Olive or vegetable oil
▪ 1/3 cup lemon juice
▪ 3 - 4 cloves garlic (minced)
▪ 1/4 tsp. Pepper (coarsely ground)
1. In a jar with tight fitting lid, combine oil, lemon juice, garlic pepper. Shake well.
2. Drizzle over salad. Toss to coat.
Ann Murphy, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Chicken Avocado Salad
▪ 4 Chicken Breasts (cooked & deboned)
▪ 1 cup rice (cooked)
▪ 2 avocados (peeled & covered in lemon juice)
▪ 2 green onions
▪ 1/2 cup celery (chopped)
▪ 2 tbsp. Mayonnaise
▪ 2 tbsp. Sour cream
▪ 1 tsp. Salt
1. Chop and debone chicken.
2. Fold in rice, chopped avocado, onions, salt and celery.
3. Mix with mayonnaise mixture and chill.
Tammy Foster, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook
Springtime Pasta Salas
▪ 1 lb. corkscrew-shape pasta
▪ 1 T. olive oil
▪ 1 1/2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces
▪ 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips
▪ 1 bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
▪ 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
▪ 1 package (5.2 oz.) vegetable cream cheese
▪ 1/4 tsp. salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. pepper
1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and return to a boil. Cook 8-10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, tilt skillet to coat. Add chicken. Cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. During last few minutes of cooking, add yellow bell pepper to skillet. Remove from heat.
4. Once pasta has cooked, for 6 minutes, add asparagus and cook 2 minutes longer.
5. Scoop out 1/4 cup pasta water, then drain pasta.
6. In a large bowl, toss together hot pasta and asparagus, chicken and yellow pepper, tomatoes, cream cheese, reserved pasta water, salt and pepper until well blended and cheese is melted. This recipe makes 8 servings.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Marni's Chicken Salad
Salad
▪ 2 chicken breasts
▪ 1/3 c. sesame seeds
▪ 3 green onions
▪ 1/2 c. slivered almonds (small package)
▪ 1 package oriental Ramen noodles
▪ 1 small head Napa cabbage
1. Cook chicken breasts whole, then cut up into bite size pieces.
2. Sauté sesame seeds and almonds until toasted brown.
3. Chop / shred cabbage and mix with remaining ingredients.
4. Crush Ramen noodles just before serving.
Dressing:
▪ 1/2 c. oil
▪ 2 T. sugar
▪ 3 T. vinegar
▪ 2-3 drops sesame oil
▪ seasoning packet from Ramen noodles
▪ salt and pepper, to taste
1. Mix all ingredients.
2. Just before serving, pour dressing over salad. Mix and enjoy!
Marni Bradford, Taste and See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Cobb Salad
▪ 1 head Lettuce (shredded)
▪ 3 cups Turkey (cooked, cubed)
▪ 8 slices Bacon (crispy cooked & crumbled)
▪ 3 Eggs (hard boiled, peeled & sliced)
▪ 2 Tomatoes
▪ 1 Avocado (pitted, peeled & diced)
▪ 3/4 cup Blue Cheese (crumbled)
▪ 1 cup Green Onion (chopped)
▪ 1 bottle (8 oz) Ranch Dressing
1. Divide lettuce among 4 to 6 salad plates.
2. Arrange remaining ingredients except dressing in rows over lettuce.
3. Drizzle with dressing to taste.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
