AMS history team off to state

The top entries from the AMS History Fair competed at The University of Texas at Arlington in the regional level for Texas History Day. Thirteen groups/individuals competed in five different categories including historical paper, website, performance, exhibit board and documentary. Eight groups or individuals placed in the top six, and two entries placed first. The two first-place winners advance to the state meet in Austin on April 29.
1st Place Group Website- Mazey Rix, Ashlyn Vozeh, Grace Flora, Carmen Cerda
▪ Jane Addams: Taking a Stand for Social Equality
▪ Advancing to the State Competition on April 29
1st Place Group Performance- Morgan Brown
▪ Willibald Wohlfarth Takes a Stand Against the Nazis
▪ Advancing to the State Competition on April 29
4th Place Group Exhibit Board- Caroline Erb, Kate Mayer, Hailey Huddleston
▪ Susan B. Anthony: Taking a Stand for Women’s Right to Vote
4th Place Individual Exhibit Board- Alyssa Nickerson
▪ Jesse Owens: The Race for Equality
4th Place Group Website- Marco Lozzi, Ben Martin, Ben Cannell
-Guy Fawkes: Taking a Stand Against the Persecution of Catholics
4th Place Historical Paper- Brooke Harkins
▪ Taking a Stand Against the Nazis’ Religious Persecution
5th Place Group Exhibit Board- Hannah Fay, Isabel Markham, Alyssa Gribble, Maddie Huntington
▪ Galileo Galilei: His Stand for the Heliocentric Solar System
6th Place Group Performance- Jackson Jenkins, Eli Flatten, Luke Jenkins, Carson Tatarevich
▪ Daniel Inouye’s Stand for Equality
