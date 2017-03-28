Move over! Mama needs a home

Mama is a fun loving female Heeler Mix who absolutely loves to play ball. You throw it, she will retrieve it and bring it right back to you every time. Aside from her ball playing skills Mama is a very friendly, lovable girl and she is heartworm negative too. This sweet gal would be a great addition to any family. She can be choosey ab out her doggie friends so if you have a dog already and you would like to meet Mama, please bring your dog along for a meet and greet.
If you might be interested in Mama or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov,
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.
