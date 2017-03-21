Recipes for vegetable that’s harbinger of spring

It looks we’re having an early spring.
As temperatures begin to warm, home gardeners are getting gardens ready for planting. In fact, one of our family’s favorite vegetable is already showing itself, asparagus. We’ve been cutting a few stalks until we have a bunch to prepare later. If you’re an asparagus lover, then you’ll want to try these wonderful recipes.
Creamy Baked Asparagus
▪ 1 lb. fresh asparagus spears, trimmed
▪ 1/4 c. light Peppercorn Ranch Dressing
▪ 1/4 c. shredded Parmesan Cheese
▪ 1/2 c. coarsely crushed Ritz Crackers
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Line baking sheet with sides with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray.
3. Spread asparagus on baking sheet, spray again with non-stick cooking spray and lightly season with kosher salt; roast for 5 minutes.
4. Toss asparagus with peppercorn dressing.
5. Sprinkle with cheese and cracker crumbs.
6. Bake additional 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Feta-Topped Asparagus
▪ 1 1/2 lbs. fresh asparagus
▪ 1 medium red onion, sliced and separated into rings
▪ 2 T. olive oil
▪ Salt and pepper to taste
▪ 1/4 c. crumbled feta cheese
1. Place 1/2 inch water and the asparagus in a large skillet; bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, or until crisp-tender; drain.
3. Remove asparagus and keep warm.
4. Sauté onion in oil until crisp-tender.
5. Return asparagus to the pan. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cheese.
Yield: 4 servings.
Beverly Mahon, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Baked Risotto with Asparagus & Spinach
▪ 1 tbsp. Olive Oil
▪ 1 cup Onion (finely chopped)
▪ 1 cup Arborio Rice (uncooked)
▪ 8 cups Spinach Leaves (washed)
▪ 2 cups Chicken Broth
▪ 1/4 tsp. Salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. Nutmeg
▪ 1/2 cup (2 oz) Parmesan (grated & divided)
▪ 1 1/2 cup (1 inch) Asparagus (sliced diagonally)
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Heat oil in Dutch oven on stove top over medium heat.
3. Add onion, cook 4 minutes, or until tender. Add rice, and stir well.
4. Stir in spinach, broth, salt, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer. Cook 7 minutes.
5. Stir in asparagus, sprinkle with 1/4 cup cheese.
6. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Stir in asparagus, sprinkle with 1/4 cup cheese.
7. Cover and bake additional 15 minutes until liquid is almost absorbed. Serve.
Rachel Bates & Glenn Hadsall, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
