New exhibit opens at Museum of Americas

2:16 UTA coach Scott Cross on his Mavericks peaking in NIT play Pause

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

1:48 It's the Mavs' recap -- from Times Square

3:14 Paul Storey court hearing

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:31 Yu Darvish feels ready for regular season after Saturday start