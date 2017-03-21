Master gardeners to hold plant sale

The Parker County Master Gardener Association will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford.
An array of plants that are native or well adapted to Parker County’s climate and soils will be available for purchase.
Of special interest this year will be a large selection of hellebores (Lenten roses).
Expert information on plants and gardening will be provided by Master Gardeners, and four mini-sessions on gardening subjects will be presented during the sale; butterfly nursery, favorite perennials, container gardening and tough love for the lawn.
Proceeds from the sale fund horticultural educational and community projects in Parker County.
