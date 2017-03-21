Spring Fling on April 4 to benefit Parker County 4-H

The Past Shapes the Future is the theme of the Parker County Extension Education Association’s Spring Fling on April 4. The event will be in Weatherford at Couts Memorial United Methodist Church, 802 N. Elm St. Registration begins at 9:15 a.m., and the program will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
The informative and educational event will include presentations on a variety of topics including: Aprons by Shirley Smelley; Quilting by Ola Culwell; Kampuchea Tea by Beth Murphy; Thinking Outside the Pot – Fairy Gardens by Master Gardener Carol Welch; and Preserving the Harvest by Kathy Smith.
There will be a fashion show by Extension Education Club members after lunch, which will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will also be door prizes, silent auctions and more.
Tickets are $12 per person and may be purchased at the Texas AgriLife Extension office at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford or from Extension Education club members. Tickets can also be purchased at the event. For more information about Spring Fling, call 817-598-6168.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Parker County 4-H Scholarships and Extension Education programs.
