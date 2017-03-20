Exhibit open at Clark Gardens

Robert Wick’s talent is known far and wide in the area of bronze sculptures. What sets his work apart though is the fact it actually comes to life.
How’s that possible?
It’s through the incorporation of living plants that create a union between land, art and architecture said Carol Clark Montgomery, executive director of Clark Gardens.
Montgomery said Clark Gardens is proud to host a one of a kind exhibit showcasing art and sculpture from the private gallery of Shafer Collection. Pieces will include Texas Landscapes by renowned Texas artists and outdoor bronze sculptures by Wick.
“I love the color play he uses with the bronze,” Montgomery said of Wick’s work. “He truly is magnificent.”
Wick, a former Kent State professor now living in Arizona, became familiar with Clark Gardens because his wife is originally from Mineral Wells.
The exhibit is open throughout the garden between March and June. Visitors will be able to find large sculpture and paintings as they walk through the garden and enjoy the spring flowers.
Other artists include: Peter L. Hohnstedt, Walton Leader, Rolla Taylor, Ruth Duncan, Harry Anthony DeYoung, Alice Chilton and Hanna Walker.
Art and Nature are coming together as one for a once in a lifetime experience at Clark Gardens Montgomery said. The idea is to inspire and demonstrates the many rich horticulture and nature-based possibilities of North Texas to tourists and residents alike.
The breathtaking 50-acre oasis awakens the senses, stirs the spirit and relaxes the mind. From the first spring blossoms to the colorful fall, there is a sense of magic.
Regular admissions fees apply: $9/adult, $7/senior (65 and older), $5/child (4-12 years of age) and free admissions for children 3 years of age and under as well as Clark Gardens’ members. For more information visit http://www.clarkgardens.org/happenings. Wheelchair accessible pathways wind through the gardens.
Clark Gardens is located at 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford, TX. For more information, contact 940-682-4856. For hours of operation visit www.clarkgardens.org
