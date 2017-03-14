These menu items should bring the luck of the Irish

We all know what Friday is!
Time to dig through your closet or dresser drawers and find the loudest green article of clothing you can find and wear it proudly on St. Patrick Day. If your menu selection leaves a little to be desired then I have some suggestions that just might bring about the luck of the Irish.
Enjoy.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
▪ 2 to 3 Onions (chopped)
▪ 1 1/4 lb. Baby Carrots
▪ 3 lb. Corned Beef Brisket with Seasoning Packet
▪ 1/2 cup Malt Vinegar
▪ 1/4 cup Irish Stout (optional)
▪ 1 1/4 lbs. Redskin Potatoes
▪ 1 to 1 1/2 heads Cabbage (cut into serving size wedges)
1. Arrange onions, carrots, corned beef and any liquid, seasoning packet, vinegar and stout, if desired, in a large stockpot.
2. Add water just to cover the beef.
3. Cover pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 2 1/2 to 3 hours until meat is tender.
4. Add potatoes and cabbage to pot.
5. Cover and simmer over high heat 8 to 10 minutes; reduce to medium and simmer an additional 15 to 20 minutes until potatoes and cabbage are tender.
6. Remove vegetables to serving dish; place corned beef on a cutting board.
7. Let rest 2 to 3 minutes; remove any fat and slice across the grain. Serve with vegetables and mustards. Serves 6 to 8.
Garnish with coarse grain mustard or Dijon mustard.
Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook
Bailey's Irish Cream Cake
Cake Mixture:
▪ 1 Yellow cake mix without pudding
▪ 1/2 c. sugar
▪ 1 small instant chocolate pudding
▪ 1 c. vegetable oil
▪ 4 eggs
▪ 1/2 c. Bailey's Irish Creme
▪ 3/4 c. water
1. Combine all ingredients and mix well for 4 minutes.
2. Pour into greased Bundt pan and bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
3. Cool in pan for 10 minutes then invert pan onto platter.
Glaze:
▪ 1/2 c. unsifted powdered sugar
▪ 1/4 Bailey's Irish Creme
1. Stir ingredients together.
2. Poke holes in cake and pour glaze over cake.
3. Dust with powdered sugar when cooled.
Heather Hayes, Brock United Methodist Church 100 Hundred Years of Recipes
Irish Soda Bread
▪ 4 c. Flour
▪ 1 tsp. Salt
▪ 1 Tbsp. baking soda
▪ 1 tsp. Sugar
▪ 1 1/2 c. Buttermilk
1. Sift dry ingredients into large bowl.
2. Add buttermilk until mixture is moist. Lightly knead dough until it is soft and smooth.
3. Place on baking pan and form a flattish round loaf.
4. Cut a cross in the top and bake in a pre-heated oven at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool on wire rack. (You can add 1/2 cup raisins to batter if desired.)
