Quamon Fowler featured in annual Jazz Fest concert

Acclaimed saxophonist Quamon Fowler is this year’s guest artist at the 13th annual Weatherford College Jazz Fest concert set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Fowler is an alumnus of WC, where he studied under director and accomplished guitarist Tom Burchill. Fowler went on to win numerous awards including the North American Saxophone Alliance Jazz Competition in 2005 and third place at the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition in 2008. He recently released “Forever,” his fifth studio album.
He will perform with the WC Jazz Band on “Afro Blue” composed by Mongo Santamaria and arranged by Michael Philip Mossman as well as “Sonny” composed and arranged by WC’s Ric Flauding.
The concert is the culmination of a day-long festival where area high schools converge on the Weatherford College campus to attend master classes and workshops, including lessons by Fowler. High schools registered for this year’s festival include Azle, Boswell, Burleson, Castleberry, Chisholm Trail, Everman, Lamar, Sunset High School and the Travis Academy of Fine Arts.
“Quamon is returning to WC to share his expertise with today’s students,” said Cal Lewiston, Chair of the Fine Arts and Communications Department. “It will be a fantastic opportunity for these students to share in the wealth of his experience.”
Admission to the WC Jazz Band and Combo concert is free and doors open a half hour prior to the show.
