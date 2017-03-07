Brunch favorites that satisfy the entire family

What’s your brunch favorite? My husband and I love french toast. When we’re feeling really hungry for a decadent alternative we use a classic cereal, Capn’ Crunch, as our coating. It’s incredible. But if you’re looking for something a little more traditional you’ll want to try one of these delicious recipes.
Baked French Toast
▪ 6 eggs
▪ 1 1/2 c. milk
▪ 1 c. half and half
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
▪ 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
▪ 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
▪ 12 slices white bread or 1 loaf French bread
▪ 1/4 c. butter, softened
▪ 1/2 c. light brown sugar
▪ 1/2 c. chopped pecans
▪ 1 T. light Karo syrup
1. Butter 2 (9 x 13-inch) casserole dishes.
2. Arrange bread in dishes.
3. In bowl, combine eggs, milk, half & half, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon and mix well.
4. Pour mixture over bread, then cover and refrigerate overnight.
5. Next day, combine butter, sugar, pecans and syrup. Mix well and gently spread over bread.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.
May be served with fruit topping and syrup.
Gwen Hasty, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Egg & Ham Breakfast Strata
▪ 3/4 lb. ham, diced small
▪ 5 slices toasted bread, cut into 1/2" cubes
▪ 1 lb. shredded cheddar cheese
▪ 1 3/4 cups milk
▪ 6 eggs
▪ 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
▪ 1 Tbsp. minced chives
1. Put 1/2 of the bread in bottom of 3-qt. casserole dish.
2. Distribute all of the ham on top. Top with 1/2 of the cheese.
3. Top with remaining toast cubes. Top with remaining cheese.
4. Mix eggs, milk and mustard thoroughly.
5. Add any desired seasonings (I used about 1/4 tsp. Morton's Nature Seasoning).
6. Pour over food layers. Garnish with chives.
7. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
8. Cook at 350 degrees F for at least 35 minutes until puffed and golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Berry Streusel Coffee Cake
▪ 2 c. all-purpose flour
▪ 3/4 c. sugar
▪ 2 tsp. baking powder
▪ 1/4 tsp. salt
▪ 1 egg, beaten
▪ 1/2 c. milk
▪ 1/2 c. butter or soft margarine
▪ 1 c. fresh berries
▪ 1 c. chopped pecans
Streusel:
▪ 1/2 c. sugar
▪ 1/3 c. all-purpose flour
▪ 1/4 c. cold butter or margarine
1. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
2. Add egg, milk and butter; beat well. Fold in berries and pecans.
3. Spread in a 9-inch square baking pan.
4. In another bowl, combine sugar and flour. Cut in butter until crumbly.
5. Sprinkle over the batter.
6. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean.
Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Freezer Biscuits
▪ 2 packages yeast
▪ 1/4 cup warm water
▪ 5 cups flour
▪ 1 tsp. soda
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. baking powder
▪ 1/4 cup sugar
▪ 1 cup shortening
▪ 2 cups buttermilk
1. Dissolve yeast in water.
2. Combine dry ingredients; cut in shortening until crumbly.
3. Blend in dissolved yeast and buttermilk.
4. Knead lightly 20-30 times on floured board.
5. Cover and let rise 2 hours.
6. Punch down, roll to 1/2" thickness and cut with 2" cutter.
7. Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Freeze, then place in plastic bags and store in freezer.
8. When ready to bake, place the amount of biscuits desired (without thawing) on greased cookie sheet. Place in cold oven. Set oven to 400 degrees and bake 25-30 minutes.
Makes about 30.
Joree Laney, Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
