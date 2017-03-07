VASE artists bring home 65 medals; heading to state

ALEDO - Congratulations to all Aledo artists on capturing 65 medals at the Visual Arts Scholastic Event. Advancing to State competition are Molly Childs with "Bubble Kid," Kiersten Hart with "Self Portrait," Della Orr-Harter with "Born and Raised," Mason Summerhill with "Triple Run," Haven Mathis with "Magical Figure," and Naila Wilson's two works of art - "Rough Around the Edges" and "Patterns of Emily."
The 2017 State VASE event is April 28-29 in San Antonio. According to VASE, this is the culminating event of a year of hard work and creative genius on behalf of the art students, teachers and administrators in Texas.
The mission of the Texas Art Education Association VASE is to recognize exemplary student achievement in the Visual Arts by providing art students and programs a standard of excellence in which to achieve.
