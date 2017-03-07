Blackie will bowl you over with love

Hi, I'm Blackie. I'm a 1-year-old Labrador mix. I'm a sweet, affectionate boy, but I'm kind of overwhelmed here in the noisy shelter. I would love my own person and will be your friend fur-ever.
I know sit, like to play with toys, like to (gently) play tug-of-war with people, and enjoy interacting with people. I am okay on his leash. Won't you come meet me? ID 61930
If you might be interested in Blackie or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
