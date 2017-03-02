Make-ahead muffins are great when you’re on the go

Ever running late in the morning? Scientist say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ensure you start the day right by making these delicious muffin recipes the night before. Grab one as your headed out the door and you’ll not be wanting by the middle of the morning.
Enjoy.
Whole Wheat Apple Raisin Muffins
▪ 1/4 c. coconut oil, melted
▪ 1/4 c. butter, melted
▪ 2/3 c. pure maple syrup
▪ 1 c. unsweetened apple sauce
▪ 2 large eggs
▪ 1 tsp. baking soda
▪ 1/4 tsp. baking powder
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
▪ 2 1/4 c. whole wheat flour
▪ 1 c. raisins
▪ 1 large Fuji Apple, cored, sliced, & diced
1. Whisk together oil, butter, syrup, apple sauce, & eggs; set aside.
2. In another bowl mix, in all dry ingredients. Add in wet ingredients. Do not over mix.
3. Fold in apples and raisins.
4. Let batter rest 5-10 minutes.
5. Pour into greased muffin pan.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-17 minutes.
Misty Miller, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table
Blueberry Cream Muffin
▪ 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
▪ 1/2 c. sugar
▪ 1/2 tsp. almond or vanilla extract
▪ 1 can 16.3 oz. Pillsbury Grands flaky layers refrigerated buttermilk biscuit
▪ 3 T. butter, melted
▪ 1/4 c. blueberry preserves
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Generously spray 8 regular size muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
3. In medium bowl, stir cream cheese, 1/4 cup of sugar and extract until smooth and creamy; set aside. In another medium bowl, mix almonds and remaining sugar.
4. Separate dough into 8 biscuits.
5. Separate 1 biscuits into 3 layers. Brush 1 layer with melted butter.
6. Firmly press layer, butter side down, into almond mixture, coat evenly. Place layer almond side down, in bottom and up sides of muffin cup.
7. Fill with 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture; spread evenly.
8. Top with second biscuit layer; press layers together.
9. Spoon evenly 1-2 tablespoon preserves onto middle of second layer.
10. Brush third layer with melted butter; firmly press, butter side down, into almond mixture.
11. Place third layer; almond side up on second layer; press edges of third layer into edge of second layer. Repeat with remaining biscuits.
12. Bake 18-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Good Morning Muffins
▪ 3 eggs
▪ 1/2 c. water
▪ 1/2 c. vegetable oil
▪ 1 c. grated apples
▪ 1 c. grated carrots
▪ 1 c. wheat flour
▪ 1 tbsp. baking powder
▪ 1/4 tsp. salt
▪ 1 tsp. cinnamon
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Line or grease 12 muffin cups.
3. Blend eggs, sugar, and oil. Stir in apples and carrots.
4. In a separate bowl stir in flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Blend dry ingredients with apple mixture.
5. Spoon in cups.
6. Bake 25 minutes.
Donna Way, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table North Main Church of God
