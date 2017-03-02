Itchy business: How to cope with Poison Ivy

If there’s one plant in your landscape you can do without, it’s probably poison ivy. But Amy Martin has learned how to make peace with it. Martin, the author of “Itchy Business: How to Treat the Poison Ivy and Poison Oak Rash, Prevent Exposure and Eradicate the Plant,” will be the speaker at the March 9 meeting in Weatherford of the Cross Timbers Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.
Martin says that she and her husband learned to deal with poison ivy while managing a private nature preserve in North Texas where the plant provided wildlife habitat and a food source for animals as well as erosion control.
Martin has spent four decades in journalism in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, writing for various publications on issues ranging from the environment and parks to comedy -- she reviews stand-up comics, improv groups and more. With that background, expect a lively look at genus Toxicodendron: its origins and varieties, why it causes those itchy rashes, how to prevent or soothe the itch, and how to eradicate the plant.
The Cross Timbers Chapter’s monthly business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Cherry Park Community Center, 313 W. Davis St. in Weatherford. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with a short overview of a native “plant of the month,” followed by Martin’s talk on poison ivy. The public is always welcome and light refreshments will be available.
The mission of the Cross Timbers Chapter is to promote the conservation, research and use of native plants and plant habitats in Texas through education, outreach and example. For more information visit http://npsot.org/CrossTimbers.
