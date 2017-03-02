‘Anne of Green Gables’ is theater’s 2nd show of season

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford is presenting the second production of its 2017 Season of Shows.
“Anne of Green Gables,” adapted by Peter DeLaurier, is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. The comedy/drama is directed by Kesiah Jung Morris, with Mabel Reaves as assistant director and Coty McNiel as assistant director and stage manager. Show dates are March 3-19.
When an aging brother and sister, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, send to the orphanage in Nova Scotia for a boy to help them on the farm, they get more than they bargain for. Due to a mix-up, they are instead left with 11-year-old Anne Shirley. Over the course of six years, this romantic, hotheaded, and energetic girl wins their hearts and turns the stodgy, rural Canadian community into a bright world of “kindred spirits.” This swift yet theatrical adaptation of the classic novel is an all-ages crowd-pleaser.
Members of the cast are Jade Hebbert as Anne Shirley; Joyce Eckstein as Marilla Cuthbert; Mike Smiddy as Matthew Cuthbert; Hayley Vantine as Diana Barry; Daniel Davis as Gilbert Blythe; Ford Ramirez as Moody Spurgeon; Gwen Swinehart as Rachel Lynde; Rachel Acree as Mrs. Spencer/Mrs. Barry; Emma McKay as Jose Pye; Carmen Rivera as Jane Andrews; and Caiti Milner as Ruby Gillis.
The show kicks off on Friday, March 3, and runs weekends through Sunday, March 19. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Theatre Off The Square, the only live theatre in Parker County, is at 114 North Denton St. in Weatherford.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (60+)/students/children under school age. Matinee tickets are $12 for all ages, and no other discounts apply. Choose seats and purchase tickets to any performance online by visiting the website www.theatreoffthe- square.org. The theatre box office is open from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings to purchase tickets and to reserve seats. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating with prepaid admission of $13 per person on Fridays and Saturdays and $11 per person on Sundays. Additionally, all tickets are $15 at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, with reserved seating recommended by calling 817-341-8687.
