Can’t get to New Orleans? Then bring Mardi Gras to you

Jambalaya
▪ 1 tbsp. Vegetable Oil
▪ 1 lb. Chicken Breasts (boneless, skinless, cubed)
▪ 1/2 lb. Hot Italian Pork Sausage
▪ 1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder
▪ 1/3 cup Picante Sauce or Chunky Salsa
▪ 1 cup Original Minute Rice (uncooked)
▪ 1/2 cup Frozen Peas
▪ 1/2 lb. Frozen Cooked Large Shrimp
1. In medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.
2. Add chicken, sausage and garlic powder and cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring often. Pour off fat.
3. Add soup and picante sauce. Heat to a boil.
4. Stir in rice, peas and shrimp. Reduce heat to low.
5. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until chicken and sausage are no longer pink and most of liquid is absorbed.
Yield: 4 servings.
Pam Carter, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Shrimp Creole
▪ 1 1/2 Medium Shrimp (unpeeled, fresh or frozen)
▪ 1 large Onion (finely chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Green Bell Pepper (chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Red Bell Pepper (chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Celery (chopped)
▪ Cooked rice (hot)
▪ 1/2 cup Green Onion (chopped)
▪ 2 cloves Garlic (minced)
▪ 3 tbsp. Vegetable Oil
▪ 1 can (16 oz.) Stewed Tomatoes
▪ 1 can (8 oz.) Tomato Sauce
▪ 2 Bay Leaves
▪ 1 tsp. Creole Seasoning
▪ 1/4 tsp. Red Pepper (only for the hardy)
1. Peel and devein shrimp. Set aside.
2. Sauté onion, peppers, celery, green onions and garlic in oil in a large skillet 3 minutes or until tender.
3. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, bay leaves, Creole seasoning and red pepper.
4. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat.
5. Cook, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes. Add shrimp.
6. Cook 5 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Remove bay leaves.
7. Serve over rice.
Yield 4 to 6 servings.
Peggy Lampkin, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Tomato & Okra Gumbo
▪ 10 large fresh tomatoes
▪ 1 large onion
▪ 4 slices bacon
▪ 1/2 gallon okra
▪ Salt, pepper, and sugar
▪ Bacon grease
1. Cut tomatoes in large bite size pieces, cut onion in slices.
2. Cover with water and boil for 20 minutes. Turn burner down to medium.
3. Fry 4 slices bacon (drain on paper towels). Break bacon in small pieces and reserve bacon drippings. Add salt, pepper, and sugar to bacon drippings.
4. Cut okra in 1" pieces in separate pan.
5. Cover with water and boil until you can insert fork in okra (no longer than a few minutes). Drain okra.
6. Put in tomatoes and stir just a little. Taste to see if seasoned correctly. Ready to serve.
Faye Worden, Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
New Orleans Pralines
▪ 1 cup brown sugar, packed
▪ 1 cup granulated sugar
▪ 5 Tbsp boiling water
▪ 1/2 stick butter
▪ 1 cup pecans, pieces or whole
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
1. Place sugars, water, and butter in pan over high heat. Boil for 2 minutes.
2. Remove from heat and add pecans and vanilla.
3. Beat until mixture becomes creamy and begins to sugar on the side of the pan.
4. Then drop from spoon onto wax paper.
Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Pralines
▪ 3 cups Sugar
▪ 1/2 cup Karo Syrup (white)
▪ 1 cup Buttermilk
▪ 1 tsp. Baking Soda
▪ 3 tbsp. Vanilla
▪ 3 cups Pecans (chopped)
1. Cook first 4 ingredients until soft ball stage. Mix will be white at first but turns caramel color quickly.
2. Add next 3 ingredients.
3. Remove from heat and beat until cool. Mix will be shiny in color but turns dull as it cools.
4. Drop onto wax paper. Reheat mixture if it gets too hard to drop. Let cool completely.
Bobbie Shelley, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
