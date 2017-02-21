Reba will add a sweet melody to your home

Our new Pet of the Week is a young black and white lab mix Miss Reba. Miss Reba has been in the shelter nearly a month and that's way too long for a puppy. She really loves playing in the yard and getting fresh air and exercise. She likes other dogs and would make a wonderful companion for any dog that stays mostly outside. Won't you please come see Miss Reba and see if she might be a good match for your home? She likes children as well. Come see her - Shelter ID#61835. She's waiting...
If you might be interested in Reba or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
