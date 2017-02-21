Step Up and Scale Down weight-loss class arrives

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Parker County will begin Step Up and Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program in to help with efforts to lose weight.
The series will kick off on March 2. Most of the classes will be online with weekly lessons and motivational support for 12 weeks. We also will have four face-to-face meetings to help you stay on track. These are planned for March 2, March 23, April 27, and May 18. These classes will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will be at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 North Main Street, Suite 200, Weatherford. The face to face classes will last about one hour. You have the option attend all classes online and you are always to join us for the face to face meetings as well.
Step Up and Scale Down is a great program to do with friends or family members. The program consists of weigh-in, walking and exercises as well as weekly motivational lessons that will help participants make steps toward a healthier weight. The 12 lessons will include: Scale Down by Setting Goals, Step Up to a Healthy Plate, Scale Down by Label Reading, Step Up to Breakfast and Menu Planning, Scale Down with Moves to Lose, Step Up Your Hydrations, Scale Down by Finding your Motivational Mojo, Step Up to Healthy Snacking, Scale Down with a Colorful Plate, Step Up to Successful Socializing, Scale Down by Knowing your Numbers, and Step Up and Celebrate
Cost for the program is $40, which includes all course material. For the classes you will register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu. At that page to the tab online trainings then search for Step Up Scale Down: Parker.
For more information about Step Up and Scale Down call the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
