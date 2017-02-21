‘A Matter of Balance’ series scheduled

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will conduct “A Matter of Balance” Fall Prevention Series. The classes will take place Mondays and Wednesdays, March 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, and 29. The classes will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center in Weatherford, located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford.
A Matter of Balance is a nationally recognized program that is conducted in cooperation with the North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging. It is a fall prevention program that helps older adults reduce the risk of devastating falls. The classes will be lessons on exploring thoughts and concerns of falls. There will be information on ways to increasing strength and balance through exercise. The series will also help individuals identify ways to reduce the risk of falls and help older adults protect themselves and recover if they do fall.
To register or to find out more information about the classes call 817-598-6168.
Comments