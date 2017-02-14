Lack culinary inspiration? Try these quick and delicious meals

Ever get stumped on what to fix for dinner? Or maybe its been a long day, you’re just old plain tired, and don’t feel like slaving over a hot stove. Well here are some quick, tasty meals that will make your life easier.
Quick Burritos
▪ 1 medium onion, chopped
▪ 1 lb. Hamburger Meat
▪ 1 can Ranch Style Beans
▪ 1 can Whole Kernel Corn
▪ 1 can Diced Tomatoes
▪ Flour Tortillas and / or Fritos
1. Brown meat and onion together. Drain.
2. Add beans, corn and tomatoes. Cook until well heated.
3. Eat on softened flour tortillas or pour over Fritos.
Gayle Bevers, Brock United Methodist Church 100 Years of Recipes
Mexican Skillet Spaghetti
▪ 1 lb. ground beef
▪ 1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
▪ 4 3/4 c. water
▪ 2 pkg. (1 1/4 oz. each) taco seasoning mix
▪ 2 Tbsp. instant minced onion
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 8 oz. uncooked spaghetti
▪ 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1. In 12-inch skillet, brown the meat.
2. Add tomato sauce, water, taco mix, minced onion and salt.
3. Bring mixture to a boil, add spaghetti.
4. Reduce heat, simmer, covered, until spaghetti is tender, stirring frequently, about 25-30 minutes.
5. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.
Veneda Hayter, Brock United Methodist Church 100 Years of Recipes
Cheddar Baked Chicken
▪ 1 T. milk
▪ 2 T. prepared English mustard (regular mustard will do)
▪ 1 c. grated sharp cheddar cheese
▪ 3 T. all purpose flour
▪ 2 T. chopped fresh chives
▪ 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast
1. Mix together the milk and mustard in a bowl.
2. In another bowl combine the cheese, flour, and chives.
3. Dip the chicken into the milk and the mustard mixture, brushing to coat evenly.
4. Dip the chicken breasts into the cheese mixture, brushing to coat evenly.
5. Place on a baking sheet and spread any spare cheese coating over the top.
6. Bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and juices run clear, not pink.
John & Samantha Voorhis, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Hamburger Casserole
▪ 1 lb. Ground Beef
▪ 1/2 medium Onion (chopped)
▪ 1/2 cup Green Bell Pepper (chopped)
▪ 4 cups Dry Noodles
▪ 2 packages (3 oz.) Cream Cheese
▪ 1/2 cup Evaporated Milk
▪ 1/2 tsp. Garlic Salt
▪ 1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
▪ 1 can (8 oz.) Tomato Sauce
▪ 1/2 cup Ketchup
▪ 1/4 tsp. Red Pepper (optional)
1. Brown round beef, onion and bell pepper together. Drain.
2. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain.
3. Combine all ingredients in greased casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Yield: 6 servings.
Donna Blakely, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
