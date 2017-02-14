Aledo Learning Center presents 13 graduates

The Aledo Learning Center presented its February 2017 class of students at graduation exercises at Aledo High School. They are: Cheyann Abigail Almaraz, Katherine Irene Day, Whitney Lee Gifford, Diana Christina Gutierrez, Gillian Eve Hancock (not present), Tymillian Shamond Henderson, Reid Tyler Howorth, Dalton Ray Ingram, Whitney Sims Lathrop, Edward Alexander Mann, Michael Gregory Mowdy, Dominic Re Nettles and Carter Thompson Smith.
“These students have worked very hard to reach this accomplishment, and I am proud of them all,” ALC Principal Cheryl Jones said. “The Learning Center offers an exceptional learning environment that allows students to exercise their full potential intellectually, physically and socially. We wish each graduate the very best in their future endeavors.”
Alternative education includes a number of approaches to teaching and learning separately from that offered by mainstream or traditional education. Educational alternatives vary. The Aledo Learning Center emphasizes small class sizes, close relationships between students and teachers, and a sense of community.
Comments