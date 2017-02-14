AHS Tractor Tech Team ranks third; heading to state competition

Texas State Technical College's Diesel Equipment Technology program hosted a Texas FFA Association Tractor Technician Career Development Event involving seven high-school teams from North and Central Texas. In the Texas FFA Association's Area 5, Weatherford High School placed first, Denton High School came in second and Aledo High School placed third. The top three teams from each area will compete in a state FFA tractor competition in March at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The AHS winning team included Ryan Zarate, Ryan Walker and Garrett Matej.
Teams of three students took a written test, completed a parts identification test, and troubleshot John Deere and Kubota tractors donated for the competition. Students drove the tractors once the teams found and fixed the problems.
John Goebel, a TSTC Diesel Equipment Technology instructor and event organizer, said he wanted the high-school students to learn about tractor models and consider the technical college in their academic futures. He said several current DET students were in FFA in high school.
