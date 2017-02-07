Valentine’s Day treats that are hard to beat

Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly a special time of year. My husband pulls out all of the stops to make sure I feel extra special. If you want to make your loved one feel special then one of these recipes.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Frosted Sugar Cookies
Cookies:
▪ 1 1/4 c. sugar
▪ 1 c. butter
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1 T. vanilla
▪ 3 c. plus 4 T. flour
▪ 3/4 tsp. baking powder
▪ 1/2 tsp. baking soda
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
Frosting:
▪ 3 c. powdered sugar
▪ 6 T. butter
▪ 2-3 T. milk
▪ 1 tsp. vanilla
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Combine all ingredients and refrigerate 3-4 hours.
3. Cut cookies with cookie cutter and bake 7-9 minutes. Remove from oven when edges start to brown.
4. Frost with butter frosting.
5. Makes 3-4 dozen cookies.
6. If you're in a hurry, simply sprinkle with granulated sugar or colored sugar instead of frosting.
Vicki Rummel, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Flourless Chocolate Cake
▪ 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate, broken into pieces
▪ 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, broken into pieces
▪ 9 T. unsalted butter
▪ 3/4 c. sugar
▪ 3 T. ground almonds
▪ 5 large eggs, separated
▪ Pinch of salt
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Butter 9 x 13-inch springform pan; line bottom with buttered wax paper. Sprinkle gluten-free flour in the pan, shaking out the excess.
3. Place both chocolates in double boiler over simmering water. Stir until melted.
4. Scrape chocolate into bowl. Let cool 3 minutes.
5. Gradually stir room temperature butter into chocolate.
6. Add 1/2 cup sugar and almonds. Stir in the egg yolks, one at a time.
7. Beat egg whites and salt in a bowl until they form soft peaks.
8. Add rest of sugar and beat just until whites hold their shape.
9. Fold egg whites by thirds into the chocolate.
10. Pour batter into pan and bake 35 minutes. Cool pan on a wire rack.
11. Remove the sides of the cake pan. Invert cake onto a wire rack. Remove bottom of pan and wax paper.
12. Cool completely.
13. Ice with gluten-free canned or homemade chocolate icing or dust with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream or all of the above.
Carolyn Glenn, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Caramel Nut Brownies
▪ 4 squares unsweetened baking chocolate
▪ 3/4 c. margarine
▪ 2 c. sugar
▪ 4 eggs
▪ 1 c. flour
▪ 1 (14-oz.) package caramels
▪ 1/2 c. heavy cream
▪ 2 c. pecans, divided
1. Grease foil-lined 13 x 9-inch pan.
2. Microwave chocolate and butter in bowl 2 minutes. Stir until chocolate is melted.
3. Stir sugar into chocolate until blended. Mix in eggs. Stir in flour.
4. Spread 1/2 of batter into pan.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
6. Microwave caramels and cream in bowl 2 minutes. Whisk until smooth.
7. Add 1 cup nuts.
8. Spread over brownies. Pour remaining batter over caramel. Sprinkle with remaining nuts.
9. Bake an additional 25 minutes. Cool in pan.
Laura Hughes, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Chocolate Cherry Cake
▪ 1 package Pillsbury devil's food cake mix
▪ 21-oz. can cherry pie filling
▪ 1 tsp. almond extract
▪ 2 beaten eggs
Frosting:
▪ 1 c. sugar
▪ 5 T. butter
▪ 1/3 c milk
▪ 1 c. chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Grease and flour 13 x 9-inch pan.
3. In large bowl, combine base ingredients. Stir by hand until well mixed. Pour into pan.
4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes.
5. In a small saucepan, combine sugar, butter and milk.
6. Boil, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until smooth.
7. Pour over warm cake.
Kandy Bailey, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
