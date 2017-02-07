Max and Maxine, what a dynamic duo

Check out this sweet duo we have for Pet of the Week....Max and Maxine.
Bonded pair who are looking for a fur-ever home that will adopt them together. These two are so sweet...they love long walks, give tons of kisses and are very well behaved. They are a little on the chunky side but that's okay, that just means there is more of them to love.
Max and Maxine most likely will need to be only dogs in the family as we have noticed Maxine tries to avoid contact with other dogs.
They are a shepherd mix and are 3-4 yr.s old, one male and one female.
Please come meet these two lovely puppies, spend some time in one of our play yards with them and see how quickly you fall in love with them.
If you might be interested in Max and Maxine or any of their friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11 - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov/animal.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
