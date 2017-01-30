Weatherford Living

January 30, 2017 12:48 PM

Game day food fit for your football festivities

By Rebecca Hancock

Special to the Weatherford Star-Telegram

Sunday is a big day. It’s the time were all football enthusiast gather together for the game-of-games and the crowning of the Super Bowl champion. Don’t let your get together be penalize for a poor menu selection. Try these recipes and you’ll score with your family and friends.

Layered Party Dip

▪ 2 cans Re-fried Beans

▪ 4 tbsp Lime Juice (divided)

▪ 2 tbsp. Chili Powder

▪ 3 tsp. Garlic (minced, divided)

▪ 1 tsp. Cumin

▪ 1 tsp. Pepper Sauce

▪ 2 Avocados (ripe)

▪ 1 tbsp. Cilantro

▪ 1 1/4 tsp. (divided) tsp. Salt

▪ 1 large tomato (chopped)

▪ 1/4 cup Green Onions (chopped)

▪ 1/4 cup Cilantro (chopped)

▪ 3/4 cup Sour Cream

▪ 2/3 cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)

1. For layer 1: Mix beans, 2 tbsp lime juice, chili powder, 1 tsp garlic, cumin and pepper sauce.

2. For layer 2: Mix avocados , 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp cilantro, 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp garlic.

3. For layer 3: mix tomato, green onions, 1/4 cup cilantro, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1/2 tsp garlic and 1/4 tsp salt.

4. On large serving tray, layer 1, 2 and 3.

5. Serve with chips.

Bobbie Shelley, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook

Almond Joy Cookies

▪ 1 c. Butter

▪ 1 1/2 c. Sugar

▪ 1 1/2 c. Brown Sugar

▪ 4 Eggs

▪ 3 tsp. Vanilla

▪ 4 1/2 c. Flour

▪ 2 tsp. Baking Soda

▪ 1 tsp. Salt

▪ 5 c. Chocolate Chips

▪ 2 c. Coconut

▪ 2 c. Almonds, chopped

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.

2. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla, mix well.

4. Beat in flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, mix well.

5. Add in chocolate chips, coconut, and almonds.

6. Drop by rounded teaspoon full on prepared cookie sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes.

7. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes before removing to wire rack for cooling.

Makes approximately 9 dozen.

Cheryl Ivey, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table

Mini Pork Cheeseburger

▪ 2 T. butter, unsalted

▪ 2 large onions, thinly sliced

▪ Kosher salt and pepper

▪ 1 lb. ground pork

▪ 1 clove garlic, chopped

▪ 1 T. chopped fresh parsley

▪ 10 small rolls, halved lengthwise

▪ 10 slices pepper jack cheese

1. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.

2. Add the onions; cook until soft and golden, about 10 minutes. Raise the heat to medium-high and continue cooking, stirring until uniformly brown, 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Mix the pork, garlic and parsley in a bowl. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and form into 10 small patties, being careful not to pack them too tightly.

4. Heat a grill pan over medium heat; grill the patties until medium or medium-well, about 6 minutes per side.

5. Place a cheese slice on the bottom half of each roll; top with a burger, some caramelized onions and the roll top.

Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean

Buffalo-Style Stuffed Celery

▪ 1/2 c. light cream cheese, softened

▪ 2 T. blue cheese, softened

▪ 1/2 tsp. minced garlic

▪ 1/4 tsp. table salt

▪ 5 servings celery, five large ribs cut into 4 pieces each

▪ 2 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce, or to taste

▪ 1 T. fresh chives, chopped (optional)

1. In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese, blue cheese, garlic, and salt until smooth; spoon about 1/2 tablespoon cheese mixture into each piece of celery.

2. To serve, arrange stuffed celery on a plate, drizzle each with about 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce. Sprinkle with chives if desired.

Krista Hall, 3 Chilies and a Bean

Dill Dip

▪ 2/3 cup sour cream

▪ 2/3 cup mayonnaise

▪ 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

▪ 1 Tbsp dried minced onion

▪ 1 Tbsp dried dill weed

▪ 1/4 tsp. dry mustard

1. Combine all ingredients; mix well.

2. Chill for a couple of hours.

3. Serve as a dip for assorted fresh vegetables.

Favorites form the Country Center Point Baptist Church

Vegetable Dip

▪ 6 oz. cream cheese, softened

▪ 1/3 c. relish-style chili sauce

▪ 3 T. mayonnaise

▪ 1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

▪ 1/3 c. onion, chopped

1. Blend all ingredients.

2. Best if chilled for at least an hour.

3. Serve with a variety of raw vegetables.

Dianne Minteer, Favorites from our Table Quilter's Guild of Parker County

Related content

Weatherford Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dads and daughters get down at Grapevine Compass Center

View more video

Entertainment Videos