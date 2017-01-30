Game day food fit for your football festivities

Sunday is a big day. It’s the time were all football enthusiast gather together for the game-of-games and the crowning of the Super Bowl champion. Don’t let your get together be penalize for a poor menu selection. Try these recipes and you’ll score with your family and friends.
Layered Party Dip
▪ 2 cans Re-fried Beans
▪ 4 tbsp Lime Juice (divided)
▪ 2 tbsp. Chili Powder
▪ 3 tsp. Garlic (minced, divided)
▪ 1 tsp. Cumin
▪ 1 tsp. Pepper Sauce
▪ 2 Avocados (ripe)
▪ 1 tbsp. Cilantro
▪ 1 1/4 tsp. (divided) tsp. Salt
▪ 1 large tomato (chopped)
▪ 1/4 cup Green Onions (chopped)
▪ 1/4 cup Cilantro (chopped)
▪ 3/4 cup Sour Cream
▪ 2/3 cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
1. For layer 1: Mix beans, 2 tbsp lime juice, chili powder, 1 tsp garlic, cumin and pepper sauce.
2. For layer 2: Mix avocados , 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp cilantro, 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp garlic.
3. For layer 3: mix tomato, green onions, 1/4 cup cilantro, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1/2 tsp garlic and 1/4 tsp salt.
4. On large serving tray, layer 1, 2 and 3.
5. Serve with chips.
Bobbie Shelley, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook
Almond Joy Cookies
▪ 1 c. Butter
▪ 1 1/2 c. Sugar
▪ 1 1/2 c. Brown Sugar
▪ 4 Eggs
▪ 3 tsp. Vanilla
▪ 4 1/2 c. Flour
▪ 2 tsp. Baking Soda
▪ 1 tsp. Salt
▪ 5 c. Chocolate Chips
▪ 2 c. Coconut
▪ 2 c. Almonds, chopped
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
2. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
3. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla, mix well.
4. Beat in flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, mix well.
5. Add in chocolate chips, coconut, and almonds.
6. Drop by rounded teaspoon full on prepared cookie sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes.
7. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes before removing to wire rack for cooling.
Makes approximately 9 dozen.
Cheryl Ivey, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table
Mini Pork Cheeseburger
▪ 2 T. butter, unsalted
▪ 2 large onions, thinly sliced
▪ Kosher salt and pepper
▪ 1 lb. ground pork
▪ 1 clove garlic, chopped
▪ 1 T. chopped fresh parsley
▪ 10 small rolls, halved lengthwise
▪ 10 slices pepper jack cheese
1. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.
2. Add the onions; cook until soft and golden, about 10 minutes. Raise the heat to medium-high and continue cooking, stirring until uniformly brown, 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Mix the pork, garlic and parsley in a bowl. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and form into 10 small patties, being careful not to pack them too tightly.
4. Heat a grill pan over medium heat; grill the patties until medium or medium-well, about 6 minutes per side.
5. Place a cheese slice on the bottom half of each roll; top with a burger, some caramelized onions and the roll top.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Buffalo-Style Stuffed Celery
▪ 1/2 c. light cream cheese, softened
▪ 2 T. blue cheese, softened
▪ 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
▪ 1/4 tsp. table salt
▪ 5 servings celery, five large ribs cut into 4 pieces each
▪ 2 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce, or to taste
▪ 1 T. fresh chives, chopped (optional)
1. In a small bowl, stir together cream cheese, blue cheese, garlic, and salt until smooth; spoon about 1/2 tablespoon cheese mixture into each piece of celery.
2. To serve, arrange stuffed celery on a plate, drizzle each with about 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce. Sprinkle with chives if desired.
Krista Hall, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Dill Dip
▪ 2/3 cup sour cream
▪ 2/3 cup mayonnaise
▪ 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
▪ 1 Tbsp dried minced onion
▪ 1 Tbsp dried dill weed
▪ 1/4 tsp. dry mustard
1. Combine all ingredients; mix well.
2. Chill for a couple of hours.
3. Serve as a dip for assorted fresh vegetables.
Favorites form the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Vegetable Dip
▪ 6 oz. cream cheese, softened
▪ 1/3 c. relish-style chili sauce
▪ 3 T. mayonnaise
▪ 1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
▪ 1/3 c. onion, chopped
1. Blend all ingredients.
2. Best if chilled for at least an hour.
3. Serve with a variety of raw vegetables.
Dianne Minteer, Favorites from our Table Quilter's Guild of Parker County
