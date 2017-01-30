What you need to know about Oak Wilt

For anyone with any kind of oak tree on your property or in your favorite park or landscape, just the mention of oak wilt is devastating. The deadly fungal disease will be the focus of the Feb. 9 meeting in Weatherford of the Cross Timbers Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.
Rachel McGregor, staff forester with the Texas A&M Forest Service based in Granbury, will discuss aspects of oak wilt including identification, spread, management of diseased trees and prevention. She can explain correct tree pruning, which oaks are most susceptible, how to dispose of diseased wood, fungicide treatments and current research into the disease.
McGregor has a master’s degree in plant pathology from Tarleton State University and a bachelor’s from A&M in urban forestry. She is on the board of directors for the Cross Timbers Urban Forestry Council and is an ISA certified arborist.
The Cross Timbers Chapter’s monthly business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Cherry Park Community Center, 313 W. Davis St. in Weatherford. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with a short overview of Shumard oak as a native "plant of the month," followed by McGregor’s presentation on oak wilt. The public is always welcome and light refreshments will be available.
The mission of the Cross Timbers Chapter is to promote the conservation, research and use of native plants and plant habitats in Texas through education, outreach and example.
For more information visit http://npsot.org/CrossTimbers.
