Winter months are a good time to get sweet on oranges

Like most times - during the winter months - produce starts to diminish a little in quality and the things you would ordinarily buy in the summer, skyrocket in price. So in our household we transition over to citrus, specifically oranges. We love them and they are good for you. Give one of these recipes a try and help boost your vitamin C levels.
Orange Chiffon Cake
▪ 3/4 egg yolks (8)
▪ 2/3 c. sugar
▪ 1 tsp. grated orange peel
▪ 1/2 c. orange juice
▪ 1 c. sifted cake flour
▪ 1 c. egg whites (8)
▪ 1 tsp. cream of tartar
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 2/3 c. sugar
1. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored; gradually add 2/3 c. sugar, beating until thick.
2. Combine orange peel and orange juice; add to egg yolk mixture alternating with cake flour.
3. Beat egg whites and salt until soft peaks form. Gradually add 2/3 c. sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into egg yolk mixture.
4. Bake in ungreased 10 inch tube pan in slow oven (325 degrees) for about 1 hour and 10 to 15 minutes. Invert pan and cool.
Icing for cake:
▪ 1 lb. box confectioner's sugar, sifted
▪ 1 1/2 tsp. grated orange peel 1/2 stick butter or margarine softened
▪ 3-4 T. orange juice, or enough to make spreading consistency.
▪ Makes enough to frost one 10 inch tube cake.
Jamie Ries, Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Ambrosia
▪ 3 Large Naval Oranges Cut Into Chunks
▪ 1/2 c. Shredded coconut
▪ 1 T. Sugar
▪ Mix all ingredients together and place in refrigerator for three hours before serving.
Margret Wood, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Almond Orange Couscous
▪ 3/4 c. dry plain couscous
▪ 1 c. chicken stock
▪ 1 T. butter
▪ 1/4 c. sliced almonds, toasted
▪ 2 T. fresh cilantro or parsley, chopped
▪ 1 T. orange zest
▪ 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1. Prepare couscous as directed on the package, using broth instead of water and adding butter.
2. Cook until done. Fluff with a fork.
3. Stir in almonds and seasoning.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Orange Walnut Bread
▪ 4 c. flour
▪ 1 2/3 c. sugar
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 2 T. baking powder
▪ 2 eggs
▪ 1/2 c. oil
▪ 1 large orange, peeled and pith removed
▪ 1 1/2 c. milk
1. In a bowl #1 mix flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. In bowl #2, beat eggs with oil.
2. Process 1 large peeled orange.
3. Mix ingredients in the two bowls and the processed orange together and beat in the milk.
4. Pour in 2 greased loaf pans.
5. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Score tops and continue baking at 300 degrees for 40 minutes.
6. Slice into 1" slices.
Carol Kite, 3 Chilies and a Bean
