Chili: The one pot meal that’s always right for dinner

Few things does my husband love more than chili. He’d eat it no matter what the season. If you have a chili lover in your family you’ll want to give one of these recipes a try.
White Chicken Chili
▪ 3 cloves garlic
▪ 3/4 tsp salt
▪ 3 tbsp oil
▪ 2 poblano peppers
▪ 1 medium onion
▪ 1 1/2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs
▪ 2 tbsp taco seasoning mix
▪ 2 (15 oz) can great northern beans, drained
▪ 1 (16 oz) jar of salsa
1. Press garlic cloves in a bowl, add 1/4 tsp salt and 2 tbsp oil, cover and microwave for one minute.
2. Dice peppers finely, chop onion, & combine in microwave safe bowl.
3. Trim chicken and dice finely.
4. Add chicken, seasoning mix, remaining 1 tbsp oil and 1/2 tsp salt to bowl; mix well.
5. Microwave, covered for 4 minutes; stir to separate chicken. Cover; microwave an additional 4-6 minutes.
6. Add garlic mixture, beans, & salsa to bowl; mix well.
7. Microwave, covered 5-7 minutes or until heated through.
Karin Austin, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table North Main Church of God
Cheater's Chili
▪ 1 lb. ground beef
▪ 1 lb. ground pork sausage
▪ 1 large onion, chopped
▪ 1 can (15 oz.) refried beans
▪ 1 can spaghetti sauce any style, plus 1 can full of water
▪ 1 bottle (8 oz.) of salsa, any style
▪ 1 can (3 oz.) diced green chilies
▪ 2 packages Taco Bell brand Taco Seasoning (no substitution!)
▪ black pepper to taste
▪ ground cumin to taste
▪ garlic powder to taste
▪ red pepper flake to taste
1. Brown beef and sausage in a large stockpot, drain well.
2. Add chopped onion and cook until clear.
3. Stir in all other ingredients and bring to a boil.
4. Reduce to simmer, cover and let simmer 20 minutes or longer.
5. Remove cover and reduce heat to low, let simmer until desired consistency.
Paul and Coral Hauck, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Quick Cowboy Chili
▪ 2 lb. Ground Chuck
▪ 1 lb. Breakfast Sausage
▪ 1 lb. Italian Sausage
▪ 2 tbsp. Oil
▪ 3/4 cup Onion (chopped)
▪ 1 clove Garlic (crushed)
▪ 1 cup Water
▪ 1/4 cup Bell Pepper (chopped)
▪ 1 large Jalapeno Pepper (chopped)
▪ 3 tbsp. Cumin
▪ 2 tbsp. Chili Powder
▪ 1 tbsp. Paprika
▪ 1/2 tsp. Oregano
▪ 1 tbsp. Sugar
▪ 2 tsp. Salt
▪ 1/2 tsp. Pepper
▪ 1 large can Petite Tomatoes (diced)
1. Brown all meats and chopped vegetable in oil in large Dutch oven until gray.
2. Add water, simmer 10 minutes.
3. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer 1 to 2 hours.
4. Can be served as is or pinto beans can be added.
Debbie Hearne, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Clinton's Black Bean Chili
▪ 1 Tbsp. Flour
▪ 2 Tbsp. Dried Onion
▪ 1 1/2 tsp. Chili Powder
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1/2 tsp. Red Pepper
▪ 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
▪ 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
▪ 1/2 tsp. cumin
▪ 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
▪ 1 can black beans
▪ 1 can tomato sauce
▪ 1 can diced tomatoes
▪ 1 lb. hamburger meat
▪ 1 c. water
1. Combine seasonings in small bowl.
2. Brown hamburger meat.
3. Add beans, tomatoes and sauce.
4. Stir in seasonings and add water for desired thickness.
5. Simmer for 30 minutes covered. Makes 4 servings. Double the recipe for more.
Clinton Hyatt, Brock United Methodist Church 100 Hundred Years of Recipes
