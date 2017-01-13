TOTS rolls out first production of the new year

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford proudly presents the first production of their 2017 Season of Shows. Doublewide, Texas is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten and is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The comedy is directed by Wally Jones, with Holly Kiehn and Jon R. Kruse as Assistant Directors and Drue Pettigrew as Stage Manager. The Weatherford ISD student intern in stage managing is Lilly Hamilton. The show begins on Jan. 13 and last until Jan. 29. Later, in December, Theatre Off The Square is thrilled to be producing the World Premiere sequel to Doublewide, Texas.
In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas, four doublewides and a shed, are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny Jones Hope Wooten comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas, discover a traitor in their midst, and turn the tables in a surprising and side-splitting finale.
Members of the cast are Debra Gass as Big Ethel Satterwhite; Rebecca Young as Georgia Dean Rudd; Shelby Milner as Larken Barken; Ray Shannon as Norwayne "Baby" Crumpler; Dan Parris as Haywood Sloggett; Megan Hamilton as Joveeta Crumpler; Peggy Osburn as Caprice Crumpler; Jordan Nissen as Lomax Tanner; and Laurie Jones as Starla Pudney.
Attend an afternoon or evening of entertainment beginning Fri., Jan. 13, running weekends through Sun., Jan. 29. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Theatre Off The Square, the only live theatre in Parker County, is located at 114 North Denton Street, Weatherford.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (60+)/students/children under school age. Matinee tickets are $12 for all ages and no other discounts apply. You can choose your seats and purchase your tickets to any performance online by visiting the website www.theatreoffthesquare.org. The theatre Box Office is open from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday evenings to purchase tickets and to reserve seats. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating with prepaid admission of $13 per person on Fridays and Saturdays and $11 per person on Sundays. Additionally, all tickets are $15 at Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, with reserved seating recommended by calling 817-341-8687.
2017 Season Tickets, 8 great shows plus the musical, Big Fish: 12 Chairs Version, are $100 and are now available until Jan. 29. Visit the website or the theatre’s Box Office for purchase.
Comments