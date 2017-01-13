Master of Memory classes offered

Texas AgriLife Extension of Parker County will conduct a series of workshops called Master of Memory. The workshops will be on Wed., Feb. 1; Mon., Feb. 6; and Wed., Feb. 8. The classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at noon. The classes will be at the Parker County Agricultural Services Center located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford.
Many people believe that memory loss and aging go hand-in-hand: as a person gets older his or her memory begins to fail. Not true!
Texas AgriLife Extension Service of Parker County the six-lessons covered will help you understand how your memory works and what may affect your memory. Medical conditions, medications, diet and exercise, among other things, may all play a role in how your memory works. “Master of Memory” will also help you identify and use strategies to improve your memory function.
To attend the classes the charge is $10 for the entire series. The cost will include a handouts and refreshments. To register or for more information about the Master of Memory classes contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
