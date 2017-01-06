Satisfying soups that will soothe the soul during cold winter months

Mother Nature is pretty fickle. One day it’s hot, the next day we’re issued a winter weather advisory - welcome to Texas. Nevertheless, if your goal is to stay warm in the inside, as well as the outside, then you’re going to want to try one of these delicious soup recipes.
Pasta Fagioli Soup
▪ 3 tbsp Olive Oil
▪ 1 medium Onion, chopped
▪ 2 cloves Garlic, chopped
▪ 1 Carrot, chopped
▪ 1 stalk Celery, chopped
▪ 1 lb. Hot Italian Sausage
▪ 2 tbsp Red Flakes
▪ 1 (15 oz) can Crushed Tomatoes
▪ 3-4 c. Chicken Stock
▪ 1 can Cannelloni Beans
▪ 1 c. cooked Ditalini Beans
▪ Grated Parmesan Cheese for Garnish
1. Sauté chopped onions, celery & garlic in olive oil.
2. Add remaining ingredients into stock pan & simmer for 2 hours.
3. Garnish bowl of soup with Parmesan cheese.
Carolyn Gouge, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table North Main Church of God
Taco Soup
▪ 1 lb. Lean Ground Beef
▪ 2 (16 oz) cans Black Beans
▪ 2 cans Rotel Tomatoes
▪ 2 cans Mexican Corn
▪ 1 (16 oz) can Stewed Tomatoes
▪ 1 package Taco Seasoning Mix
▪ 1 package Ranch Dressing Mix
▪ Grated Cheese
▪ Avocado (optional)
▪ Sour Cream (optional)
1. Brown meat in Dutch oven.
2. Once meat is browned, add all canned ingredients and stir.
3. Then add taco mix and ranch dressing mix. Stir until both are dissolved.
4. Turn heat to low and simmer for one hour.
5. Serve with grated cheese and garnish with avocado and sour cream, if desired.
Jamie Rogers, Cook...Bake...Love From Our Hearts to Your Table North Main Church of God
Cauliflower Cheese Soup
▪ 1 large head cauliflower
▪ 1 Tbsp onion, minced
▪ 2 Tbsp butter, melted
▪ 2 Tbsp flour
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. pepper
▪ 1 can beef or chicken broth
▪ 3 cups milk
▪ 2 cups grated American or Cheddar cheese
▪ 1/4 tsp. parsley
1. Break cauliflower into small pieces.
2. Cook covered in salt water until tender; drain.
3. Meanwhile, sauté onion in butter until tender. Blend in flour, salt and pepper.
4. Gradually stir in broth and milk.
5. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture reaches boiling point.
6. Add cheese and stir until melted. Add cauliflower and parsley.
7. Heat to serving temperature. Makes 2 quarts.
Barbara Shepard, Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Mushroom Soup
▪ 1 1/2 c. chopped green onions, tops also
▪ 1/2 c. butter, melted
▪ 1 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced
▪ 1/4 c. plus 2 T. flour
▪ 1/4 tsp. white pepper
▪ 3 c. chicken broth
▪ 3 c. milk
1. Sauté onions in butter. Add mushrooms and sauté 2 minutes.
2. Stir in flour and pepper.
3. Stir constantly over medium heat for 2 minutes.
4. Gradually add chicken broth and milk.
Polly Young, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
