Judy is just what your family ordered

Our Pet of the Week is Judy a pit bull mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She is 4-years-old, already spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She weighs in at a sleek 45lbs. and loves a yard to play in. She has tested heartworm negative and has been given a dose of preventative. Please come see the lovely Judy.
If you might be interested in Judy or any of her friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.
