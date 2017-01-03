Kick off the new year by eating healthy

Enough is enough! That’s what we’re saying at our house, post holiday feasting. If your waistline has expanded a little over Thanksgiving and Christmas do what we’re doing and kick off the new year by eating better in 2017. Try one of these low calorie, delicious recipes and you’ll be on the track to swimsuit season come summer.
Salmon with Lemon, Capers and Dill
▪ 4, 6 oz. salmon filets
▪ 1/4 c. olive oil
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
▪ 1/2 tsp. black pepper
▪ 1 T. fresh dill, minced
▪ 8 lemon slices
▪ 1/4 c. lemon juice
▪ 1/2 c. white wine
▪ 4 tsp. capers
▪ 4 pieces foil wrap
1. Brush top and bottom of salmon fillets with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and dill.
2. Place each piece of seasoned salmon on a piece of foil large enough to fold over and seal. Top each piece of salmon with 2 lemon slices.
3. Add together lemon juice, wine and capers; pour evenly over salmon fillets.
4. Wrap up salmon tightly in the foil packet.
5. Grill over medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until salmon is cooked through.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Slow and Savory Baked Chicken
▪ 1 whole roasting chicken (about 3 lbs.) trimmed of fat
▪ 3-4 cloves of garlic
▪ 1 1/4 c. fresh cilantro
▪ 3/4 c. fresh parsley
▪ 1/3 c. lemon juice
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1/4 tsp. black pepper
1. Rinse chicken and put into a mixing bowl.
2. In a food processor drop the garlic, cilantro and parsley until blended into a course paste. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper and mix.
3. Spoon marinade over chicken and toss to coat.
4. Arrange chicken skin side up in an oven proof dish.
5. Cover with foil, let set 1 to 2 hours in refrigerator.
6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
7. Bake for 1 hour covered turning twice. Increase oven heat to 375 degrees and continue baking for 30-45 minutes, until the skin is very crisp and golden brown.
8. Skim off fat and serve.
John, Samantha, & Elyse Voorhis
3 Chilis and a Bean
Berry Peach Smoothie
▪ 2 containers (6 oz.) fat-free strawberry yogurt
▪ 1 c. fresh or frozen peaches
▪ 1 c. sliced fresh or frozen strawberries
▪ 1 c. crushed ice
1. In a blender, combine all ingredients.
2. Cover; blend on high for 30-60 seconds or until smooth. Serve immediately.
Cheryl Caudill, 3 Chilies and a Bean
Lettuce Wraps
▪ 1 lb. ground turkey (or substitute ground beef or ground chicken if desired)
▪ 1 T. light soy sauce
▪ 1 tsp. minced garlic
▪ 2 tsp. minced fresh ginger root
▪ 1 c. brown rice
▪ 1 c. water
▪ 16 large lettuce leaves
▪ 1 c. shredded carrots
▪ 1 c. green onions, thinly sliced
▪ 1 c. sliced red bell pepper
▪ 1 c. sliced radishes
▪ 1/3 c. light soy sauce
▪ 1/3 c. water
▪ 3 T. fresh lemon juice
▪ 2 tsp. minced garlic
▪ 1 T. mixed fresh ginger root
▪ 1 tsp. sugar
1. In a medium bowl, mix together ground turkey, soy sauce, minced garlic and ginger.
2. Form into 16 meatballs and roll into ovals. Cover and refrigerate.
3. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine rice with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, or until rice is tender.
4. Preheat the grill or boiler.
5. Arrange rice, lettuce leaves, carrots, scallions, radishes and red peppers onto a serving platter or place each into a small bowl.
6. In a medium bowl, mix together 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup water, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons garlic, 1 tablespoon ginger and sugar. Divide into 4 small dipping bowls.
7. Thread 2 meatballs onto each 10-inch skewer.
8. Grill or broil for 10 to 12 minutes, turning occasionally to brown all sides. If broiling, line the broiler pan with aluminum foil and drain fat after 6 minutes.
9. To eat, place a leaf of lettuce onto the palm of your hand, spoon a little rice, then a meat roll and a few of the vegetables. Roll up and dip in dipping sauce or spoon sauce over.
Linda Brenner, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
