Don is a dandy, perfect for your family

This week's Pet of the Week is a personal favorite and his name is Don.
Sweet Don is a senior lab mix who still has good energy and a love of people. Mostly black with a gray/white muzzle he is a sweet friendly boy who still loves ball and running in the yard. He loves going for walks or scouting the play yards for toys. He likes other dogs and would enjoy having a dog companion. Don came to the Shelter as a stray on 11-18-16 and would love a new home before the New Year. His Shelter id number is 60953. Please come see him soon.
If you might be interested in Don or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
