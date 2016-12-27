Black-eyed peas and cornbread, a winner of a dinner

What’s on your New Year’s Day menu?
My husband and I absolutely love black-eyed peas, and because it’s suppose to be good luck to eat them, it gives us the excuse to indulge. Throw in a little cornbread and you have a ‘winner of a dinner.’ Give these recipes a chance - your family will love them.
Hoppin John
▪ 1 lb. Black-eyed Peas
▪ 1 cup Onion
▪ 1 clove Garlic (minced)
▪ 1/4 tsp. Thyme
▪ 1/2 tsp. Salt
▪ 2 cups Rice (uncooked)
▪ 8 slices Bacon (thin, diced)
▪ 2 1/2 quarts Water
▪ 1 tsp. Hot Pepper Sauce
▪ 1/8 tsp. Rosemary
▪ 1/4 tsp. Pepper
1. Soak peas in water overnight.
2. Fry bacon in large pot until almost all fat is rendered.
3. Add onion and cook until limp. Add water, garlic and seasonings and bring mixture to a boil.
4. Drain peas from soaking water and add to mixture.
5. Lower heat, cover and simmer 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
6. Add rice and cook another 30 to 40 minutes or until peas and rice are tender and liquid has been reduced to a savory sauce.
Yield: 6 to 8
Peggy Lampkin, Just Us Cowgirls Cookbook Brazos Trails Cowboy Church
Black-Eyed Pea Dip
▪ 3 cans black-eyed peas
▪ 1/3 bunch of fresh cilantro
▪ 2 T. lemon juice
▪ 1 1/2 tsp. cumin
▪ 1 1/2 c. salsa
▪ 2 T. fire-roasted tomatoes in oil
▪ 1 tsp. garlic powder or minced garlic
▪ 2-3 tsp. Mrs. Dash seasoning
▪ Tortilla chips for serving
1. Cook black-eyed until able to smash with a fork, drain, and place in bowl.
2. Add cilantro, cutting leaves with kitchen scissors.
3. Drain fire-roasted tomatoes well with paper towel and chop.
4. Add remaining ingredients, stir well, adding seasoning to taste.
5. Serve warm with tortilla chips.
Sandra Mauldin & Peggy Hayes, Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Cornbread
▪ 1 c. Yellow corn meal
▪ 1/2 c. Flour
▪ 1 T. Baking powder
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1 egg
▪ 2 T. Cooking oil
▪ 1 c. Milk
1. Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, egg, cooking oil and milk.
2. Pour 2 tablespoons cooking oil into iron skillet and heat until hot. Pour mixture into skillet.
3. Let skillet stay on burner until cornbread begins to bubble around edges.
4. Bake in oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees or until toothpick test comes out clean.
Sherry Hood, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
Black-Eyed Pea Salsa
▪ 2 cans black-eyed peas with jalapeno
▪ 1/2 red onion (chopped)
▪ 1 small bell pepper (chopped)
▪ 1 can Rotel
▪ 1 small bottle of Italian Dressing
1. Mix all ingredients and chill.
2. You can also add corn or chopped avocado.
Pam Noland, Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
