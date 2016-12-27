Kirk needs a forever home

Our new Pet of the Week is the super sweet blond beauty Kirk.
Kirk has a wonderful fun personality and absolutely loves people. He wanted to welcome everyone who stopped by our adoption event recently at the Design Center. Kirk is almost 2 years old and is a neutered male lab/pit bull mix very happy and playful. Good on the leash he loves walks. His Shelter id #57228.
If you are looking for a dog who will be a happy, active member of your family come see this young boy Kirk.
If you might be interested in Kirk or any of his friends, they can be visited at the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday-Saturday 11a.m. - 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Or, visit the Animal Shelter's website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $70 for cats. All of our “special needs” animals are $25. Follow us on Facebook to see all of our specials.
For those who can't adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
